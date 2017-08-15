1 burglary suspect arrested, another escapes during car stop

Topeka police say one suspect escaped and another was arrested when officers found items linked to a string of burglaries during a traffic stop.

According to a news release, Olin D. Ashton II, 29, was taken into custody early Monday morning after being pulled over in the 400 block of southwest 33rd Street.

A person in the vehicle with Ashton fled the scene on foot and was able to elude officers. Police say they know who the suspect is and are working to track him down.

Ashton was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage, as well as a city warrant.

Police say they recovered property stolen from at least five identified victims during Ashton’s arrest. Anyone who was a recent victim of an overnight burglary is asked to contact the Topeka Police Department.