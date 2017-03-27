WIBW News Now!

1 killed, 4 injured in crash near Paxico

by on March 27, 2017 at 6:29 AM (3 hours ago)

A two-car crash in Wabaunsee County this weekend left one person dead and four injured… Jim West has more…

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a 1999 Chevy Cavalier had run out of gas on eastbound Interstate 70, about two miles east of Paxico, leaving the car stalled in the left lane of the highway.

A passenger in the Cavalier, 40-year-old Michael Smothers, of Junction City, got out to push the car off the highway when it was struck by a 2013 Prius driven by 23-year-old Madison Connally, of Ellsworth.

Smothers, along with 32-year-old Keturah Anderson and 36-year-old Virgil Koppenheffer, both from Alabama, were injured in the crash.

A fourth person in the Cavalier, 41-year-old Tammy Patterson, of Junction City, was killed.

According to an accident report posted by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Connally was also injured and taken to a hospital in Topeka. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No one in the Cavalier was properly restrained.

The highway was closed for nearly two hours following the crash.

