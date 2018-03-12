WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Clear
Feels Like 54°
Winds North 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy54°
26°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear53°
26°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear66°
43°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
42°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast53°
37°

1 man killed, another injured in Wichita crash

by on March 12, 2018 at 1:00 PM (3 hours ago)

A 28-year-old man has died and a passenger has been injured in a west Wichita crash.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.  Police say a pickup truck was traveling north when it ran a stop sign, jumped a curb, went through a wooden fence and hit a tree in a lawn.

Police say a passenger, a 29-year-old man, was found outside the truck by officers who responded to the call.  The driver was pinned in the wreckage, which caught fire after the crash.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the names of men.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.