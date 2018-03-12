1 man killed, another injured in Wichita crash

A 28-year-old man has died and a passenger has been injured in a west Wichita crash.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police say a pickup truck was traveling north when it ran a stop sign, jumped a curb, went through a wooden fence and hit a tree in a lawn.

Police say a passenger, a 29-year-old man, was found outside the truck by officers who responded to the call. The driver was pinned in the wreckage, which caught fire after the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the names of men.