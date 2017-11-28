$1 million gift boosts K-State’s Family Scholarship Program

Kansas State University will use a $1 million gift from Mary Vanier to create at least 30 matching scholarships as part of the university’s Family Scholarship Program.

The university announced Wednesday that new gifts of $30,000 will be matched with $30,000 from Vanier’s gift. Another $10,000 will go make $2,000 scholarships immediately available to students and $50,000 will be used by the university’s endowment to ensure scholarships are available in the future.

The program’s goal is to increase philanthropic support for Kansas State while also creating scholarships.

Vanier said in a statement that this is a critical time for the university because of decreased state support and lower enrollments and she hopes the gift will bring students to the school. Vanier, a 1989 graduate of Kansas State, is president of Grand Mere Development.