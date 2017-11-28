WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


57°F
Overcast
Feels Like 57°
Winds NNE 14 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy57°
40°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Overcast50°
36°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear57°
30°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear57°
34°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear61°
40°

$1 million gift boosts K-State’s Family Scholarship Program

by on November 28, 2017 at 12:29 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas State University will use a $1 million gift from Mary Vanier to create at least 30 matching scholarships as part of the university’s Family Scholarship Program. 

The university announced Wednesday that new gifts of $30,000 will be matched with $30,000 from Vanier’s gift.  Another $10,000 will go make $2,000 scholarships immediately available to students and $50,000 will be used by the university’s endowment to ensure scholarships are available in the future.

The program’s goal is to increase philanthropic support for Kansas State while also creating scholarships.

Vanier said in a statement that this is a critical time for the university because of decreased state support and lower enrollments and she hopes the gift will bring students to the school. Vanier, a 1989 graduate of Kansas State, is president of Grand Mere Development.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.