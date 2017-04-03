WIBW News Now!

1 person hurt in rollover crash north of Topeka

by on April 3, 2017 at 9:21 AM (4 hours ago)

A one car rollover accident north of Topeka that left one person injured is causing traffic delays Monday morning.

Shawnee County dispatch confirms the crash occurred around 9 a.m. in the 5900 block of NW Button road.

Reports indicate there was one person in the vehicle that rolled over and landed upside down in a ditch. The individual sustained what are initially being considered minor injuries.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while authorities clear the area.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately known.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle