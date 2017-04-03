1 person hurt in rollover crash north of Topeka

A one car rollover accident north of Topeka that left one person injured is causing traffic delays Monday morning.

Shawnee County dispatch confirms the crash occurred around 9 a.m. in the 5900 block of NW Button road.

Reports indicate there was one person in the vehicle that rolled over and landed upside down in a ditch. The individual sustained what are initially being considered minor injuries.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while authorities clear the area.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately known.