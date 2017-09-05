WIBW News Now!

1 person killed in motorcycle crash in Olathe

by on September 5, 2017 at 5:05 AM (2 hours ago)

A fatal motorcycle crash in Olathe is under investigation.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on the north side of the Kansas City suburb.

Police say the motorcycle was headed south on Northgate Street toward North Woodland Road when it left the road and struck a tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have not released any information regarding the victim’s identity.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913)971-7500.

