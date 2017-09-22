1-year-old shot, killed in Lawrence

A 1-year-old child was shot and killed Friday in Lawrence.

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of North Michigan Street where a child had reportedly been shot.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead from the injuries a short time later.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up the incident.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects involved in the shooting.

A news release sent by the Lawrence Police Department did not mention whether anyone was taken into custody.

Due to the ongoing investigation there will not be any further information released at this time.