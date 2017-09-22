WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


91°F
Clear
Feels Like 98°
Winds SSE 15 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear92°
70°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear89°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy88°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
59°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain70°
52°

1-year-old shot, killed in Lawrence

by on September 22, 2017 at 2:51 PM (1 hour ago)

A 1-year-old child was shot and killed Friday in Lawrence.

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of North Michigan Street where a child had reportedly been shot.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the child was pronounced dead from the injuries a short time later. 

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up the incident. 

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects involved in the shooting. 

A news release sent by the Lawrence Police Department did not mention whether anyone was taken into custody.

Due to the ongoing investigation there will not be any further information released at this time.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle