10 nurses charged with Medicaid fraud, stealing medications and mistreating vulnerable adults

Ten Kansas nurses and nurse aides have been charged with Medicaid fraud, stealing narcotic medications and mistreating vulnerable adults.

The Kansas City Star reports that the charges came after an enforcement sweep by the state’s attorney general. Online records show that eight of those charged are still licensed to work in Kansas.

State Board of Nursing Executive Director Carol Moreland declined to comment on pending litigation and questions about the licenses. Witness lists show that three Kansas City area health care workers were working at nursing homes during the alleged crimes.

Lenexa resident Catherine Santaniello is charged with two felony counts of mistreatment of a dependent adult. She also faces two misdemeanor charges for battery and making a false claim to Medicaid.

Santaniello didn’t respond to requests for comment. She’ll appear in court October 24th.