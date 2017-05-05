10 years later, Greensburg is rising from the ashes

May 4, 2007 is a day that will forever linger in the minds of Greensburg, Kansas residents.

What began as a fairly calm and seemingly normal Friday turned into a night of widespread destruction after a massive tornado dropped from the sky and demolished the town.

Greensburg Mayor Bob Dixson, who took office in 2008, says 10 years later, memories of that day are as vivid as ever. Dixson recalls hearing early warnings of severe weather that afternoon. By 9 p.m., the storm had grown to an almost unheard of intensity.

“The sirens went off about 20 minutes before it hit town,” said Dixson. “So we had plenty of early warning and took refuge in shelters wherever people. It was about 9:40 p.m. when the electricity went off. Just a few minutes later, the tornado leveled our community. Ninety-five percent of the buildings and homes were destroyed.”

By the time the storm passed, 13 people were dead and nearly 70 injured in and around the southwestern Kansas town.

Survivors were left with little more than rubble and debris in the wake of the nearly two-mile wide tornado. The path it carved was wider than the town itself.

Greensburg and the entire Kiowa County area were declared a disaster by then President George W. Bush and Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sibelius. The declaration allowed resources from agencies and individual donors to start pouring in immediately.

The hundreds displaced by the storm quickly decided they wanted their community back. Dixson says talks on how to rebuild the town began within a matter of days.

“Of course we had nowhere in town to meet as a community,” said Dixson. “At one of the parks on the east side of town, after some debris was removed, FEMA put us up a huge tent and we did everything in that tent that first summer. It was really the only facility in town.”

The long-term recovery plan featured a sustainability initiative that has since become a model for communities across the country. Dixson says the plan was facilitated by federal and state aid, but drafted almost entirely by Greensburg residents.

“The plan was ours, said Dixson. “It was about the community. This wasn’t something that someone brought in and said ‘Here’s what you need to do.’ We went through a 12-week process of those meetings and it was a true community effort. That’s what’s made that so successful.”

While residents wanted nothing more than to regain some sense of normalcy, Dixson says they also recognized that nothing would ever be the same.

This perspective, the mayor says, saw a much needed silver lining cut through the darkness.

“In the midst of all the lives that were lost here and the human factor involved in that, we were still blessed with a tremendous opportunity,” said Dixson. Our ancestors built us a community meant to last a lifetime. Now, we have that opportunity to make sure to do it again in a right, prudent and responsible manner for future generations so that we can say Greensburg is truly is sustainable community for a lifetime.”

After a decade of rebuilding, Greensburg is among the most modern and thriving rural communities in the southwestern Kansas.

The wind turbines seen in and around town, thriving local restaurants and the 2012 reopening of the world’s largest hand-dug well and museum – a longtime popular tourist attraction that was closed following the tornado – are all signs of the progression taking place in Greensburg.

Dixson says he hopes neighboring towns, many of which are struggling due to recent declines in the state’s agriculture and oil industries, use Greensburg as an example as they look to overcome their challenges.

“I think we will really helped us through this is that we were able to, during the thought process, dwell in the possibilities,” said Dixson. “Through this and everything that that happened, we have that awesome responsibility to share with others whatever situation they might face. We’ve learned that first of all, you identify your values and then start that process for the future.”

While the town of less than 800 people has made significant progress, the work is far from over and discussions about the future are still going on today.

“We’re asking ourselves, ‘Are the priorities still the same? What’s our vision? What are the goals for the next 5 – 10 years?’ I think that’s one thing any community needs to make sure they do,” said Dixson. And not just from elected officials, but you need to have a community plan as well. We’ll be in the process of revisiting those plans that we started 10 years ago and asking, ‘Have we accomplished this? What do we need to do now? Where do we go from here?’”

Dixson says the answer to that question is simple, Greensburg is moving forward.

