$1,000,000 Winning Number Drawn in Holiday Millionaire Raffle

The wait is over, and it’s time to check your tickets! Winning numbers in the Kansas Lottery’s ninth annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle were drawn today, and one ticket is a guaranteed $1,000,000 winner.

The grand prize winning ticket number is 071931. If your raffle ticket matches that number exactly, you have just become a millionaire! The $1,000,000 ticket was sold in south central Kansas.

The $1,000,000 number is just one of the 4,260 winning numbers drawn today in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle! Here are winning numbers for some of the other big prizes:

$100,000 winning numbers: 034051 and 130375

$50,000 winning numbers: 048669, 102136, 128226

$25,000 winning numbers: 004717, 088112, 166703, 185404, 189522

Other winning numbers are worth $5,000, $1,000, $100, or $50. In addition, before today’s grand prize drawing, 12 Holiday Bonus drawings each produced a $10,000 winner. A complete list of all winning numbers in the 2017 Holiday Millionaire Raffle is available at Raffle Winning Numbers.

Raffle tickets may also be checked at any Kansas Lottery retail location, including Check-A-Ticket machines, or by calling the Kansas Lottery at 785-296-5700. The Kansas Lottery reminds players to sign their tickets and keep them in a safe place until they are checked or claimed.

Players must present their original tickets to claim a prize. The $1,000,000, $100,000, $50,000, $25,000, $5,000 and $1,000 prizes must be claimed at the Lottery office in Topeka, either in person or by mail. The $100 and $50 prizes can be claimed at most Lottery retail locations. Players have 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim winning tickets.