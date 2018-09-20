10th and Topeka Walgreens robbed Thursday

A second Walgreens has been robbed in Topeka in about a week.

Topeka Police are on the scene of the robbery at 10th and Topeka Boulevard.

They were called out just after 4 a.m.

Officers spoke with an employee who reported that the suspect entered the business and demanded money.

The suspect is described as an African American male, in his late 50s with gray hair. He was wearing a KC Chiefs hat, gray shirt and blue jeans. The suspect indicated he had a weapon but one was not displayed. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen running northwest from the business.

The Walgreens at 37th and Topeka Boulevard was robbed last Thursday.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Photo courtesy Dave Navarro Jr. from Facebook