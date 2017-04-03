WIBW News Now!

$11 Million Unclaimed By Kansans, Says IRS

by on April 3, 2017 at 3:00 PM (4 hours ago)

Some Kansans are leaving tax refunds behind, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

“It’s almost $11 million for Kansas taxpayers, about 11,000 of them,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “They did not file a Federal tax return and claim a refund for 2013.”

The number is even more staggering across the country.

“Nationwide, there’s almost a million people that have $1 billion, that’s billion with a B, of refund money that’s waiting for them to file a tax return and claim that refund,” Devine said.

However, there isn’t much more time to get those returns filed.

“If they don’t file those 2013 returns by April 18th, they lose the right to claim a refund from 2013,” said Devine. “If you didn’t file and you think you might be due a refund, go ahead and file and get your money back.”

More importantly, if you didn’t file because you owe taxes, there is no statute of limitations on that. The IRS can charge you penalties and interest on the unpaid taxes that will need to be paid when they find you. For information on how to file, go to irs.gov.

