Body found after house fire near Lawrence prompts suspicious death investigation

by on November 6, 2017 at 5:01 AM (3 hours ago)

An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found inside a burning home south of Lawrence.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of East 1200 Road on reports of a house fire and gunshots in the area.

Sgt. Kristen Channel says deputies arrived and found the house engulfed in flames. Fire crews responded a short time later and extinguished the flames.

While searching the house, authorities found the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was found inside the home.

Channel says the man’s death is being investigated as suspicious at this time.

Roads surrounding the home were closed until Saturday afternoon while detectives conducted their investigation.

Additional details, including the man’s name, were not released.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call the Douglas County or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle