Highland Park High School taken off secure campus mode after investigation

Highland Park High School was placed under secure campus mode for nearly four hours on Monday.

Topeka Public Schools spokesperson Misty Kruger says the school was placed on secure campus mode around 10:30 a.m. due to a “non-specific threat” made at the school. The order was lifted shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to an email sent to parents and guardians of HPHS students.

“Our police department has deemed it not to be a credible threat, but we are still investigating,” said Kruger. “Should that change, we will definitely get information out at that time. But as of right now, secure campus has been lifted and activities have resumed as normal.”

District and Topeka police officers were stationed in the school’s parking lot and on streets around the building while the secure campus order was in place.

Several parents were seen picking up their students from the school and others were seen walking from the building early Monday afternoon.

Kruger could not go into details about the nature of the threat due to an ongoing police investigation.