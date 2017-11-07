UPDATE: Police release info on suspect in shooting near KSU campus

Police in Manhattan say one man was shot Monday afternoon during an attempted armed robbery.

According the Riley County Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of College Avenue, approximately one block from the Kansas State University campus.

The adult male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Police are looking for man around five-feet, ten-inches tall with a medium to heavy build. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask and a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.