UPDATE: Police release info on suspect in shooting near KSU campus

by on November 7, 2017 at 9:17 AM (3 hours ago)

Police in Manhattan say one man was shot Monday afternoon during an attempted armed robbery. 

According the Riley County Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of College Avenue, approximately one block from the Kansas State University campus.

The adult male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Police are looking for man around five-feet, ten-inches tall with a medium to heavy build. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask and a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle