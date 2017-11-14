Police: Death of man found in Beloit home ruled suicide

Authorities say a man who was found dead over the weekend in a Beloit, Kansas home took his own life.

According to the Beloit Police Department, officers and deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of East Court Street on reports of an unresponsive man with a head injury.

The man was found dead by responding officers. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Beloit Police Department in the death investigation.

An autopsy found that the 20-year-old man died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

No additional details were released and a message left with the Beloit Police Department was not immediately returned.