Two Fort Riley men arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

Two Fort Riley men have been arrested on charges of rape, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit rape.

Wayne Henry Harris and Corey Lee Horman, both 20 years old, were arrested following an extensive investigation into a sexual assault that was reported in late October.

Capt. Brian Hornaday with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office says the assault was reported to authorities around 3 a.m. on Sunday, October 22 to a location on K-57 Highway, just west of K-77.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office and the Fort Riley Criminal Investigations Division were able to locate two suspects and a suspect vehicle on Fort Riley.

Harris and Horman were taken into custody on Wednesday. Both suspects are being held in the Geary County Jail without bond pending their first court appearance.

The victim’s name is not being released.

Pictured: Corey Lee Horman (left), Wayne Harry Harris (right)