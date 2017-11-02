WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


53°F
Overcast
Feels Like 53°
Winds NNE 6 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Fog55°
38°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy56°
46°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy66°
53°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy65°
35°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear51°
37°

KBI investigation results in Central Kansas sheriff being summoned to court

by on November 2, 2017 at 4:38 AM (3 hours ago)

A Central Kansas sheriff will go to court to face charges of mistreating a confined person.

Barton County Sheriff Brian J. Bellendir, of Great Bend, was issued a summons on Wednesday to appear in Barton County District Court following an investigation by Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents.
 
According to the summons, Bellendir is alleged to have mistreated a confined person while serving an arrest warrant on Aug. 10 in Great Bend. Mistreatment of a confined person is a level A person misdemeanor.
 
At the request of Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor, the Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen will serve as special prosecutor for the case.

Photo: BartonCounty.org

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.