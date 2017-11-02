KBI investigation results in Central Kansas sheriff being summoned to court

A Central Kansas sheriff will go to court to face charges of mistreating a confined person.

Barton County Sheriff Brian J. Bellendir, of Great Bend, was issued a summons on Wednesday to appear in Barton County District Court following an investigation by Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents.



According to the summons, Bellendir is alleged to have mistreated a confined person while serving an arrest warrant on Aug. 10 in Great Bend. Mistreatment of a confined person is a level A person misdemeanor.



At the request of Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor, the Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen will serve as special prosecutor for the case.

Photo: BartonCounty.org