Police ID man arrested in connection with robbing a Topeka credit union.

Police have taken a suspect into custody following a bank robbery in southeast Topeka.

He was identified Thursday as 40-year-old Daniel Dukewits.

Lt. Kelvin Johnson with the Topeka Police Department confirmed to WIBW News Now the robbery occured at the Azura Credit Union, 3623 SE 29th St, around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a white man wearing sunglasses and a hoodie showed a note to the teller demanding money. He did not indicate or show that he had a weapon.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a silver Pontiac Grand Am.

Police spotted the car within five minutes of the robbery. A chase ensued when officers tried to stop the suspect near SE 6th and Rice Road.

The suspect led authorities on a chase through east Topeka. At one point, he rammed a police car and continued into the Highland Park area.

The chase ended when the suspect’s car blew at least one tire. He was taken into custody in the area of SE 21st and Maryland.

Dukewitz was transported to the Department of Corrections on a federal arrest warrant as well as other charges stemming from the robbery incident.

No Azura employees or officers were injured during the robbery or police chase.

Johnson says the case will be turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.