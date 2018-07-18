12 horses removed from Jackson County farm after not receiving proper care

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says 12 horses were removed from a farm this week after a veterinarian determined they were not receiving proper care.

Morse says the horses were taken Monday from a farm near Hoyt. Medical staff is caring for the four stallions, two colts and six mares. He says some horses were not getting adequate water despite recent high temperatures and hay on the farm was old.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports another 35 horses were determined to be in adequate health and remained at the farm. Those horses will be checked daily.

Morse says the sheriff’s office received complaints for almost 18 months about poor conditions at the farm but substantial evidence wasn’t found before Monday despite repeated visits to the property.

The Jackson County attorney will determine if any charges are filed.