Kansas congressional candidates to face off in debate

A televised debate will offer many Kansas voters their first look at the candidates vying to fill the vacancy created when President Donald Trump chose former U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as his CIA director.

The event will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on KWCH-TV in Wichita.

Republican Ron Estes has skipped all but one of earlier debates in a heavily Republican district where the GOP has held the seat for more than two decades.

Democrat James Thompson, a civil rights attorney, is hoping to channel voter discontent into an upset.

Also running is Libertarian Chris Rockhold.

Trump won 60 percent of votes in November’s election in the 17-county congressional district in south-central Kansas.

Republicans have represented the district since Todd Tiahrt unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Dan Glickman in 1994.