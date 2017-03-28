Trump signs order rolling back environmental efforts

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will roll back many of former President Barack Obama’s efforts to curb global warming. The order is aimed at helping spur American energy jobs.

The president signed the order at the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Trump says this is “the start of a new era” in energy production.

The order will mandate a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. It will also lift a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.

Trump has called global warming a “hoax,” and has repeatedly criticized Obama’s efforts as an attack on American workers and the struggling U.S. coal industry.

Environmental groups say they’re preparing for a court battle over Trump’s policy changes.

They’ve hired scores of new lawyers and have been raising money for months, but they say their first order of business is to mobilize a public backlash against the executive order signed on Tuesday.

Industry officials praised the orders, saying they will bring back jobs, especially in coal mining.

Environmentalists say that is short-sighted because the economy is already shifting to clean energy, and it’s not what most Americans want.