Excessive heat means you need to pay attention for your health

With an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for much of northeast Kansas, it’s important to find a place to stay cool.

“We don’t have any specific cooling shelters that are out there,” said Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols. “We do encourage people if they need to get cooled off, to utilize our facilities or the businesses that are around here. Go see a movie or to the library or something like that.”

Also, be sure to stay hydrated.

“Drink plenty of water,” said Nichols. “As hot as it is, especially if you’re outside working or anywhere for that matter, you can get dehydrated quick and then you’ve got trouble.”

If you have to work outside, you need someone paying attention to how long you are working.

“Assign somebody to pay attention to that and observe a rest/work cycle,” said Nichols. “Drink at least a liter of water an hour. Try to stay in the shade if at all possible and stay cool. Take a break, relax. This excessive heat, again, especially days and days. You have to make sure you’re eating right. You have to make sure you have salt and water intake so you don’t fall victim to one of the heat illnesses.”

If you need more information on the weather, you can go to the National Weather Service’s website at nws.noaa.gov/top or to ready.gov for general preparedness tips.