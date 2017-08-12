WIBW News Now!

Wichita Marine among those lost in aircraft crash

by on August 12, 2017 at 7:02 AM (3 hours ago)

The U.S. Marine Corps has confirmed that a Wichita man was one of three Marines lost when their aircraft crashed off the coast of Australia. The Wichita Eagle reports that 21-year-old Cpl. Nathan Ordway was the crew chief of the MV-22 Osprey that crashed into the sea during a training exercise Saturday. Ordway was one of three Marines that have been declared
deceased. Ordway’s mother Kathy said Thursday that if there’s one thing she knows for sure, it’s that her son died helping others.

