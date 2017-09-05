WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


75°F
Clear
Feels Like 75°
Winds NW 10 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear76°
48°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear74°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear80°
57°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear83°
62°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy82°
60°

Early morning armed robbery to Lawrence gas station under investigation

by on September 5, 2017 at 11:15 AM (44 mins ago)

Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Lawrence convenience store. 

According to a news release, the robbery occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Kwik Shop located at 845 Mississippi Street.

Police say two white males entered the business brandishing firearms and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

The suspects then fled the business to the northeast.

Responding officers were not able to locate the suspects.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police have released photos of the suspects taken from the store’s surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS (8477).

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle