Early morning armed robbery to Lawrence gas station under investigation

Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Lawrence convenience store.

According to a news release, the robbery occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Kwik Shop located at 845 Mississippi Street.

Police say two white males entered the business brandishing firearms and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

The suspects then fled the business to the northeast.

Responding officers were not able to locate the suspects.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police have released photos of the suspects taken from the store’s surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS (8477).