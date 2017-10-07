Fourth teenager running for Governor’s office

A fourth teenager is running for governor in Kansas, entering an already crowded field of nearly 20 candidates. The Hutchinson News reports that 17-year-old Dominic Scavuzzo, of Leawood, appointed his father as his campaign treasurer Wednesday. The senior at an all-boy Jesuit school in Kansas City, Missouri, says the race is a “good opportunity” to gain experience. Kansas doesn’t set any qualifications to run for governor, including any age restrictions.