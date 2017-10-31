Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 10/30/17

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Shawnee Heights senior quarterback Mitchell Lady and the Hayden Lady Wildcats state championship-winning volleyball team.

Lady has led the T-Birds to a 7-2 record and their first share of a Centennial League championship in 24 years. The Thunderbirds went 5-1 in league play and 6-2 in the regular season, and last Friday defeated Leavenworth 40-21 in round one of the 5A postseason. The T-Birds face St. James Academy in round two this Friday. Lady has accounted for 1,299 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns this year (10 rushing, 4 passing). A standout on the diamond as well, Lady will play college baseball at Washburn.

The Lady Wildcats made it a three-peat last Saturday, defeating Nickerson in two sets to become the Class 4A-II State Champions for the third straight year. Hayden finished the season with a 32-14 overall record. The squad featured four seniors: Amanda Desch, Madison Ellis, Morgan Oliver and Morgan Kurtz. We talked to head coach Jesica Farmer-Walter, who has been the head coach for all three state championship squads, to sum up this season and their championship run.