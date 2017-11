Topeka Police are investigating a Monday morning homicide.

Just before 1 a.m. officers were sent to the 1200 block of SE Long in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they found a man that was suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Officers are investigating and plan to release more information as it becomes available.

If you know anything about this crime, call Topeka Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.