AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly with Jesse Newell

Briggs Subaru of Lawrence Jayhawk Weekly Report.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star joins the show to break down the latest news and notes for KU athletics.

The Jayhawk football team ended their season on a down note but the Jayhawk basketball team continues to destroy everyone it faces in the non-conference. Jesse breaks down the KU basketball team plus the statement from AD Zenger and the football prognosis.