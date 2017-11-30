Big 12 Players of the Year and All-Big 12 Team Announced

The All-Big 12 Conference football teams and individual award winners have been announced. Selections are made

by the league’s 10 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

CO-DEFENSIVE FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB, Missouri City, Texas

Ross Blacklock, TCU, DT, Missouri City, Texas

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Michael Dickson, Texas, P, Jr., Sydney, Australia

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Orlando Brown, Oklahoma, Jr., Duluth, Ga.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Poona Ford, Texas, Sr., Hilton Head, S.C.

CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR

Matt Campbell, Iowa State (2nd Season)

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Baker Mayfi eld, Oklahoma, QB, Sr., Austin, Texas

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma, DE/LB, Sr., Houston, Texas

Malik Jeff erson, Texas, LB, Jr., Mesquite, Texas

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Will Grier, West Virginia, QB, Jr., Davidson, N.C.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Ben Banogu, TCU, DE, Jr., McKinney, Texas

CO-OFFENSIVE FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR

Charlie Brewer, Baylor, QB, Austin, Texas

Jalen Reagor, TCU, WR, Waxahachie, Texas

All-Big 12 Honors Notebook:

Baker Mayfield garnered his second Offensive Player of the Year Award in three years, Oklahoma’s seventh overall and third consecutive. Other

OU winners include wide receiver Dede Westbrook (2016) and quarterbacks Mayfield (2015), Sam Bradford (2008), Jason White (2003 and 2004) and Josh Heupel (2000).

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is the fifth player from Oklahoma to earn Defensive Player of the Year, along with defensive end Frank Alexander (2011), linebackers Rufus Alexander (2006) and Teddy Lehman (2003), and defensive back Roy Williams (2001). Malik Jefferson is the fifth player from his school to earn the honor. Previous Longhorn winners include defensive end Jackson Jeff coat (2013), linebacker Derrick Johnson (2004), and defensive linemen Brian Orakpo (2008) and Casey Hampton (200).

Will Grier is West Virginia’s second consecutive Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and third overall. Mountaineer running backs Justin Crawford

(2016) and Charles Sims (2013) were honored previously. Grier is the eighth quarterback to win the award.

Ben Banogu is the first TCU player named as Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Charlie Brewer is the first Baylor player selected Off ensive Freshman of the Year since Robert Griffin in 2008. Jalen Reagor is the first TCU player to earn the honor.

Ross Blacklock is the second TCU player to be named Defensive Freshman of the Year, along with Devonte Fields in 2012. Kenneth Murray is the fifth Oklahoma player to earn the honor. Previous Sooner winners include defensive back Tony Jefferson (2010), linebacker Travis Lewis (2008), and defensive linemen Gerald McCoy (2007) and Tommie Harris (2001).

Michael Dickson takes home his second Special Teams Player of the Year. Dickson became the first Longhorn to earn the honor last season. Theaward was first presented in 2005. He is the fourth player who handles punting duties to win the honor.

Orlando Brown wins his second consecutive Offensive Lineman of the Year. He is the second Sooner to win the award, with Jon Cooper (2008).

Poona Ford was named Defensive Lineman of the Year joining previous Texas selection Brian Orakpo (2008).

Matt Campbell (Iowa State) was recognized as Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year for the first time. He is the second Cyclone coach to earn the

award (Dan McCarney- 2004).

Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 21-year history of the Big 12 with 39. K-State is second (32), followed by Texas (29), Oklahoma State (19), Baylor (14), Iowa State (12), TCU (8), Texas Tech (8), Kansas (7), and West Virginia (5).

2017 All-Big 12 Football First Team

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School

QB Baker Mayfi eld [r2] Oklahoma Sr. Austin, Texas/Texas Tech

RB David Montgomery Iowa State So. Cincinnati, Ohio/Mount Healthy

RB Justice Hill^ Oklahoma State So. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington

FB Dimitri Flowers^ Oklahoma Sr. San Antonio, Texas/Churchill

WR Allen Lazard [r1] Iowa State Sr. Urbandale, Iowa/Urbandale

WR James Washington [r1]# Oklahoma State Sr. Stamford, Texas/Stamford

WR David Sills V West Virginia Jr. Wilmington, Del./El Camino College

TE Mark Andrews [r1]# Oklahoma Jr. Scottsdale, Ariz./Desert Mountain

OL Dalton Risner [r1] K-State Jr. Wiggins, Colo./Wiggins

OL Orlando Brown [r1]# Oklahoma Jr. Duluth, Ga./Peachtree Ridge

OL Erick Wren Oklahoma Sr. Mesquite, Texas/Arizona Western CC

OL Zach Crabtree^ Oklahoma State Sr. Mansfi eld, Texas/Mansfi eld

OL Brad Lundblade Oklahoma State Sr. Argyle, Texas/Liberty Christian

PK Matthew McCrane K-State Sr. Brownwood, Texas/Brownwood

KR/PR D.J. Reed K-State Jr. Bakersfi eld, Calif./Cerritos College

KR/PR KaVontae Turpin TCU Jr. Monroe, La./Neville

DEFENSE

DL Daniel Wise Kansas Jr. Lewisville, Texas/Hebron

DL Will Geary K-State Sr. Topeka, Kan./Topeka

DL DeQuinton Osborne Oklahoma State Sr. Grand Prairie, Texas/Kilgore JC

DL Ben Banogu TCU Jr. McKinney, Texas/ULM

DL Mat Boesen TCU Sr. Torrance, Calif./Long Beach CC

DL Poona Ford Texas Jr. Hilton Head, S.C./Hilton Head

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo^ Oklahoma Sr. Houston, Texas/Alief Taylor

LB Travin Howard [r1] TCU Sr. Longview, Texas/Longview

LB Malik Jeff erson Texas Jr. Mesquite, Texas/Poteet

DB Kamari Cotton-Moya^ Iowa State Sr. Bakersfi eld, Calif./Ridgeview

DB D.J. Reed [r1] K-State Jr. Bakersfi eld, Calif./Cerritos College

DB Tre Flowers^ Oklahoma State Sr. Converse, Texas/Judson

DB Nick Orr^ TCU Sr. DeSoto, Texas/DeSoto

DB DeShon Elliott# Texas Jr. Rockwall, Texas/Rockwall-Heath

DB Ranthony Texada TCU Sr. Frisco, Texas/Centennial

P Michael Dickson [r1] Texas Jr. Sydney, Australia

[r2] – Repeat fi rst team selection from 2015 and 2016

[r1] – Repeat fi rst team selection from 2016

^Second Team selection in 2016.

# Unanimous selection

Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.

Ties created an additional position at KR/PR, DL and DB.

2017 All-Big 12 Football Second Team

OFFENSE

Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School

QB Mason Rudolph Oklahoma State Sr. Rock Hill, S.C./Northwestern HS

RB Rodney Anderson Oklahoma So. Katy, Texas/Katy

RB Justin Crawford West Virginia Sr. Columbus, Ga./Northwest Mississippi CC

FB Winston Dimel* K-State Jr. Manhattan, Kan./Manhattan

WR Denzel Mims Baylor So. Daingerfi eld, Texas/Daingerfi eld

WR Marcell Ateman Oklahoma State Sr. Dallas, Texas/Wylie East

WR Keke Coutee Texas Tech Jr. Lufkin, Texas/Lufkin

WR Gary Jennings Jr. West Virginia Jr. Staff ord, Va./Colonial Forge

TE Chase Allen Iowa State Fr. Nixa, Mo./Nixa

TE Ben Johnson Kansas Sr. Basehor, Kan./Basehor Linwood

OL Jacob Campos Iowa State Sr. West Des Moines, Iowa/Valley

OL Ben Powers Oklahoma Jr. Wichita, Kan./Butler CC

OL Dru Samia Oklahoma Jr. Sacramento, Calif./River City

OL Matt Pryor TCU Sr. Long Beach, Calif./Lakewood

OL Yodny Cajuste West Virginia Jr. Hollywood, Fla./Miramar

PK Austin Seibert Oklahoma Jr. Belleville, Ill./Belleville West

KR/PR Marcus Simms West Virginia So. Sandy Spring, Md./Sherwood

DEFENSE

DL JD Waggoner Iowa State Sr. Dallas, Texas/Jesuit Prep

DL Dorance Armstrong, Jr. * Kansas So. Houston, Texas/North Shore

DL Reggie Walker K-State So. Ponchatoula, La./ Ponchatoula

DL D.J. Ward Oklahoma Sr. Moore, Okla./Southmoore

DL Jordan Brailford Oklahoma State So. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington

LB Joel Lanning Iowa State Sr. Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny

LB Joe Dineen Jr. Kansas Jr. Lawrence, Kan./Free State

LB Dakota Allen Texas Tech Jr. Humble, Texas/East Mississippi CC

DB Brian Peavy Iowa State Jr. Houston, Texas/Westfi eld

DB Steven Parker Oklahoma Sr. Tulsa, Okla./Jenks

DB Jah’Shawn Johnson Texas Tech Jr. Ennis, Texas/Ennis

DB Justus Parker Texas Tech So. La Vernia, Texas/Texas Lutheran

DB Kyzir White West Virginia Sr. Macungie, Pa./Lackawanna College

P Nick Walsh K-State Sr. Lyndon, Kan./Lyndon

* – First Team selection in 2016 ^Second Team selection in 2016. Ties created an additional position at WR and TE.

2017 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Baylor: Kyle Boyd (FB), Harrison Hand (DB), Clay Johnston (LB), Ira Lewis (DL), Connor Martin (PK)

Iowa State: Jaquan Bailey (DL), Hakeem Butler (WR), Colin Downing (P), Julian Good-Jones (OL), Willie Harvey (LB), Kyle Kempt (QB), Ray Lima

(DNoY & DL), Garrett Owens (PK), D’Andre Payne (DB), Trever Ryen (KR/PR), Sam Seonbuchner (FB), Marcel Spears (LB)

Kansas: Hakeem Adeniji (OL), Gabriel Rui (PK), Steven Sims Jr. (WR & KR/PR), Bryce Torneden (DB), Daniel Wise (DLoY)

K-State: Trey Dishon (DL), Will Geary (DLoY), Jayd Kirby (LB), Byron Pringle (KR/PR), D.J. Reed (STPoY), Duke Shelley (DB), Trent Tanking (LB),

Skylar Thompson (OFoY)

Oklahoma: Rodney Anderson (ONoY), Emmanuel Beal (LB), Marquise Brown (WR), Grant Calcaterra (TE), Bobby Evans (OL), Will Johnson (DB),

Caleb Kelly (LB), CeeDee Lamb (OFoY), Lincoln Riley (CoY), Kenneth Murray (LB), Austin Seibert (P & STPofY), Trey Sermon (OFoY)

Oklahoma State: Britton Abbott (FB), Matt Ammendola (PK), Keenen Brown (TE), Calvin Bundage (LB), Zach Crabtree (OLofY), DeQuinton Osborne

(DLoY), Justin Phillips (LB), Ramon Richards (DB), Mason Rudolph (OPofY), Zach Sinor (P), Dillon Stoner (OFofY), Chad Whitener (LB)

TCU: Darius Anderson (RB), Ben Banogu (DLoY), Jeff Gladney (DB), Travin Howard (DPoY), Cole Hunt (TE), Joseph Noteboom (OL), Gary Patterson

(CoY), Austin Schlottmann (OL), Ty Summers (LB), KaVontae Turpin (WR & STPoY)

Texas: DeShon Elliott (DPoY), Breckyn Hager (DL), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (WR), Patrick Vahe (OL)

Texas Tech: Madison Akamnonu (OL), Cameron Batson (KR/PR), Jordyn Brooks (LB), Travis Bruff y (OL), Dylan Cantrell (WR), Keke Coutee (KR/PR),

Vaughnte Dorsey (DB), Kolin Hill (DL), Eli Howard (DL), Dominic Panazzolo (P), Justus Parker (DNoY), Nic Shimonek (QB),

Paul Stawarz (OL), Justin Stockton (RB), Mychealon Thomas (DL), Broderick Washington (DL)

West Virginia: Dravon Askew-Henry (DB), Al-Rasheed Benton (LB), Reese Donahue (DL), Will Grier (QB), David Long Jr (LB),

Colton McKivitz (OL), Kenny Robinson (DB), Elijah Wellman (FB), Ka’Raun White (WR)