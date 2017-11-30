Big 12 Players of the Year and All-Big 12 Team Announced

The All-Big 12 Conference football teams and individual award winners have been announced. Selections are made
by the league’s 10 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.
CO-DEFENSIVE FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB, Missouri City, Texas
Ross Blacklock, TCU, DT, Missouri City, Texas
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Michael Dickson, Texas, P, Jr., Sydney, Australia
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Orlando Brown, Oklahoma, Jr., Duluth, Ga.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Poona Ford, Texas, Sr., Hilton Head, S.C.
CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR
Matt Campbell, Iowa State (2nd Season)
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Baker Mayfi eld, Oklahoma, QB, Sr., Austin, Texas
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma, DE/LB, Sr., Houston, Texas
Malik Jeff erson, Texas, LB, Jr., Mesquite, Texas
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Will Grier, West Virginia, QB, Jr., Davidson, N.C.
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Ben Banogu, TCU, DE, Jr., McKinney, Texas
CO-OFFENSIVE FRESHMEN OF THE YEAR
Charlie Brewer, Baylor, QB, Austin, Texas
Jalen Reagor, TCU, WR, Waxahachie, Texas
All-Big 12 Honors Notebook:
Baker Mayfield garnered his second Offensive Player of the Year Award in three years, Oklahoma’s seventh overall and third consecutive. Other
OU winners include wide receiver Dede Westbrook (2016) and quarterbacks Mayfield (2015), Sam Bradford (2008), Jason White (2003 and 2004) and Josh Heupel (2000).
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is the fifth player from Oklahoma to earn Defensive Player of the Year, along with defensive end Frank Alexander (2011), linebackers Rufus Alexander (2006) and Teddy Lehman (2003), and defensive back Roy Williams (2001). Malik Jefferson is the fifth player from his school to earn the honor. Previous Longhorn winners include defensive end Jackson Jeff coat (2013), linebacker Derrick Johnson (2004), and defensive linemen Brian Orakpo (2008) and Casey Hampton (200).
Will Grier is West Virginia’s second consecutive Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and third overall. Mountaineer running backs Justin Crawford
(2016) and Charles Sims (2013) were honored previously. Grier is the eighth quarterback to win the award.
Ben Banogu is the first TCU player named as Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Charlie Brewer is the first Baylor player selected Off ensive Freshman of the Year since Robert Griffin in 2008. Jalen Reagor is the first TCU player to earn the honor.
Ross Blacklock is the second TCU player to be named Defensive Freshman of the Year, along with Devonte Fields in 2012. Kenneth Murray is the fifth Oklahoma player to earn the honor. Previous Sooner winners include defensive back Tony Jefferson (2010), linebacker Travis Lewis (2008), and defensive linemen Gerald McCoy (2007) and Tommie Harris (2001).
Michael Dickson takes home his second Special Teams Player of the Year. Dickson became the first Longhorn to earn the honor last season. Theaward was first presented in 2005. He is the fourth player who handles punting duties to win the honor.
Orlando Brown wins his second consecutive Offensive Lineman of the Year. He is the second Sooner to win the award, with Jon Cooper (2008).
Poona Ford was named Defensive Lineman of the Year joining previous Texas selection Brian Orakpo (2008).
Matt Campbell (Iowa State) was recognized as Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year for the first time. He is the second Cyclone coach to earn the
award (Dan McCarney- 2004).
Oklahoma has won the most individual awards in the 21-year history of the Big 12 with 39. K-State is second (32), followed by Texas (29), Oklahoma State (19), Baylor (14), Iowa State (12), TCU (8), Texas Tech (8), Kansas (7), and West Virginia (5).
2017 All-Big 12 Football First Team
OFFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School
QB Baker Mayfi eld [r2] Oklahoma Sr. Austin, Texas/Texas Tech
RB David Montgomery Iowa State So. Cincinnati, Ohio/Mount Healthy
RB Justice Hill^ Oklahoma State So. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington
FB Dimitri Flowers^ Oklahoma Sr. San Antonio, Texas/Churchill
WR Allen Lazard [r1] Iowa State Sr. Urbandale, Iowa/Urbandale
WR James Washington [r1]# Oklahoma State Sr. Stamford, Texas/Stamford
WR David Sills V West Virginia Jr. Wilmington, Del./El Camino College
TE Mark Andrews [r1]# Oklahoma Jr. Scottsdale, Ariz./Desert Mountain
OL Dalton Risner [r1] K-State Jr. Wiggins, Colo./Wiggins
OL Orlando Brown [r1]# Oklahoma Jr. Duluth, Ga./Peachtree Ridge
OL Erick Wren Oklahoma Sr. Mesquite, Texas/Arizona Western CC
OL Zach Crabtree^ Oklahoma State Sr. Mansfi eld, Texas/Mansfi eld
OL Brad Lundblade Oklahoma State Sr. Argyle, Texas/Liberty Christian
PK Matthew McCrane K-State Sr. Brownwood, Texas/Brownwood
KR/PR D.J. Reed K-State Jr. Bakersfi eld, Calif./Cerritos College
KR/PR KaVontae Turpin TCU Jr. Monroe, La./Neville
DEFENSE
DL Daniel Wise Kansas Jr. Lewisville, Texas/Hebron
DL Will Geary K-State Sr. Topeka, Kan./Topeka
DL DeQuinton Osborne Oklahoma State Sr. Grand Prairie, Texas/Kilgore JC
DL Ben Banogu TCU Jr. McKinney, Texas/ULM
DL Mat Boesen TCU Sr. Torrance, Calif./Long Beach CC
DL Poona Ford Texas Jr. Hilton Head, S.C./Hilton Head
LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo^ Oklahoma Sr. Houston, Texas/Alief Taylor
LB Travin Howard [r1] TCU Sr. Longview, Texas/Longview
LB Malik Jeff erson Texas Jr. Mesquite, Texas/Poteet
DB Kamari Cotton-Moya^ Iowa State Sr. Bakersfi eld, Calif./Ridgeview
DB D.J. Reed [r1] K-State Jr. Bakersfi eld, Calif./Cerritos College
DB Tre Flowers^ Oklahoma State Sr. Converse, Texas/Judson
DB Nick Orr^ TCU Sr. DeSoto, Texas/DeSoto
DB DeShon Elliott# Texas Jr. Rockwall, Texas/Rockwall-Heath
DB Ranthony Texada TCU Sr. Frisco, Texas/Centennial
P Michael Dickson [r1] Texas Jr. Sydney, Australia
[r2] – Repeat fi rst team selection from 2015 and 2016
[r1] – Repeat fi rst team selection from 2016
^Second Team selection in 2016.
# Unanimous selection
Players listed at each position alphabetically by school.
Ties created an additional position at KR/PR, DL and DB.
2017 All-Big 12 Football Second Team
OFFENSE
Pos. Player School Class Hometown/Previous School
QB Mason Rudolph Oklahoma State Sr. Rock Hill, S.C./Northwestern HS
RB Rodney Anderson Oklahoma So. Katy, Texas/Katy
RB Justin Crawford West Virginia Sr. Columbus, Ga./Northwest Mississippi CC
FB Winston Dimel* K-State Jr. Manhattan, Kan./Manhattan
WR Denzel Mims Baylor So. Daingerfi eld, Texas/Daingerfi eld
WR Marcell Ateman Oklahoma State Sr. Dallas, Texas/Wylie East
WR Keke Coutee Texas Tech Jr. Lufkin, Texas/Lufkin
WR Gary Jennings Jr. West Virginia Jr. Staff ord, Va./Colonial Forge
TE Chase Allen Iowa State Fr. Nixa, Mo./Nixa
TE Ben Johnson Kansas Sr. Basehor, Kan./Basehor Linwood
OL Jacob Campos Iowa State Sr. West Des Moines, Iowa/Valley
OL Ben Powers Oklahoma Jr. Wichita, Kan./Butler CC
OL Dru Samia Oklahoma Jr. Sacramento, Calif./River City
OL Matt Pryor TCU Sr. Long Beach, Calif./Lakewood
OL Yodny Cajuste West Virginia Jr. Hollywood, Fla./Miramar
PK Austin Seibert Oklahoma Jr. Belleville, Ill./Belleville West
KR/PR Marcus Simms West Virginia So. Sandy Spring, Md./Sherwood
DEFENSE
DL JD Waggoner Iowa State Sr. Dallas, Texas/Jesuit Prep
DL Dorance Armstrong, Jr. * Kansas So. Houston, Texas/North Shore
DL Reggie Walker K-State So. Ponchatoula, La./ Ponchatoula
DL D.J. Ward Oklahoma Sr. Moore, Okla./Southmoore
DL Jordan Brailford Oklahoma State So. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington
LB Joel Lanning Iowa State Sr. Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny
LB Joe Dineen Jr. Kansas Jr. Lawrence, Kan./Free State
LB Dakota Allen Texas Tech Jr. Humble, Texas/East Mississippi CC
DB Brian Peavy Iowa State Jr. Houston, Texas/Westfi eld
DB Steven Parker Oklahoma Sr. Tulsa, Okla./Jenks
DB Jah’Shawn Johnson Texas Tech Jr. Ennis, Texas/Ennis
DB Justus Parker Texas Tech So. La Vernia, Texas/Texas Lutheran
DB Kyzir White West Virginia Sr. Macungie, Pa./Lackawanna College
P Nick Walsh K-State Sr. Lyndon, Kan./Lyndon
* – First Team selection in 2016 ^Second Team selection in 2016. Ties created an additional position at WR and TE.
2017 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Baylor: Kyle Boyd (FB), Harrison Hand (DB), Clay Johnston (LB), Ira Lewis (DL), Connor Martin (PK)
Iowa State: Jaquan Bailey (DL), Hakeem Butler (WR), Colin Downing (P), Julian Good-Jones (OL), Willie Harvey (LB), Kyle Kempt (QB), Ray Lima
(DNoY & DL), Garrett Owens (PK), D’Andre Payne (DB), Trever Ryen (KR/PR), Sam Seonbuchner (FB), Marcel Spears (LB)
Kansas: Hakeem Adeniji (OL), Gabriel Rui (PK), Steven Sims Jr. (WR & KR/PR), Bryce Torneden (DB), Daniel Wise (DLoY)
K-State: Trey Dishon (DL), Will Geary (DLoY), Jayd Kirby (LB), Byron Pringle (KR/PR), D.J. Reed (STPoY), Duke Shelley (DB), Trent Tanking (LB),
Skylar Thompson (OFoY)
Oklahoma: Rodney Anderson (ONoY), Emmanuel Beal (LB), Marquise Brown (WR), Grant Calcaterra (TE), Bobby Evans (OL), Will Johnson (DB),
Caleb Kelly (LB), CeeDee Lamb (OFoY), Lincoln Riley (CoY), Kenneth Murray (LB), Austin Seibert (P & STPofY), Trey Sermon (OFoY)
Oklahoma State: Britton Abbott (FB), Matt Ammendola (PK), Keenen Brown (TE), Calvin Bundage (LB), Zach Crabtree (OLofY), DeQuinton Osborne
(DLoY), Justin Phillips (LB), Ramon Richards (DB), Mason Rudolph (OPofY), Zach Sinor (P), Dillon Stoner (OFofY), Chad Whitener (LB)
TCU: Darius Anderson (RB), Ben Banogu (DLoY), Jeff Gladney (DB), Travin Howard (DPoY), Cole Hunt (TE), Joseph Noteboom (OL), Gary Patterson
(CoY), Austin Schlottmann (OL), Ty Summers (LB), KaVontae Turpin (WR & STPoY)
Texas: DeShon Elliott (DPoY), Breckyn Hager (DL), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (WR), Patrick Vahe (OL)
Texas Tech: Madison Akamnonu (OL), Cameron Batson (KR/PR), Jordyn Brooks (LB), Travis Bruff y (OL), Dylan Cantrell (WR), Keke Coutee (KR/PR),
Vaughnte Dorsey (DB), Kolin Hill (DL), Eli Howard (DL), Dominic Panazzolo (P), Justus Parker (DNoY), Nic Shimonek (QB),
Paul Stawarz (OL), Justin Stockton (RB), Mychealon Thomas (DL), Broderick Washington (DL)
West Virginia: Dravon Askew-Henry (DB), Al-Rasheed Benton (LB), Reese Donahue (DL), Will Grier (QB), David Long Jr (LB),
Colton McKivitz (OL), Kenny Robinson (DB), Elijah Wellman (FB), Ka’Raun White (WR)