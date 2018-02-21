K-State Beats Texas In Low-Scoring Game 58-48

Press release from kstatesports.com

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State used a late 16-4 scoring run to end the game, including 14 from junior guard Barry Brown Jr., during the span, to secure the 29th 20-win season in program history, defeating Texas, 58-48, in front of 8,623 fans at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night.



The victory marked the fourth time in the last six seasons that the Wildcats (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) has reached 20 wins under head coach Bruce Weber . The team has now posted 10 20-win seasons in the last 12 seasons.



Brown led all scorers with 16 points, including 14 in the last 4:49 of the game, on 5-of-10 from the field and 5-of-7 from the free throw line. He was joined in double figures by fellow junior Dean Wade who scored 13 points on 5-of-12 field goals, and redshirt freshman guard Cartier Diarra , who added 12 points. The team is now 8-2 when Diarra registers double figures this season with six of those coming in the last 13 games.



K-State ran its winning to a series-best four games over Texas (16-12, 6-9 Big 12) and swept the season series for the second consecutive season.



On defense, the Wildcats held the Longhorns to just 48 points on a season-low 28.6 percent (16-of-56) from the field, including just 18.8 percent (6-of-32) in the second half, and their second-lowest point total of the season. The team also recorded a season-high 7 blocks, including a career-high 4 rejections from Wade.



Freshman guard Matt Coleman led the Longhorns with 14 points.



HOW IT HAPPENED

K-State recorded its first four points from jumpers in the paint from sophomore forward Makol Mawien and redshirt freshman guard Cartier Diarra . After scoring their first four points in the paint to open up the contest, Diarra found leading scorer, Wade, for an open 3-pointer to open up a 7-3 opening lead for the Wildcats.



After Texas tied it up at seven-a-piece just four minutes into the game, the Wildcat defense came through with a stop, when sophomore forward Xavier Sneed blocked the Longhorns’ shot, forcing them into a shot clock violation. The defensive stand helped hold the Longhorns scoreless for 3:28.



However, Texas would bounce back with a 6-0 run behind a Dylan Osetkowski jumper to give the Longhorns a 16-11 lead with 9:18 remaining in the half.



In the first half alone, the game saw seven lead changes and five ties as the teams battled to gain an advantage. With 4:37 remaining in the half, K-State took back possession of the lead with a deep 3-pointer from Sneed to bring the score to 24-21.



Late in the first half the aggressive play by Texas led to foul trouble, as the team hit the bonus with just under three minutes remaining. Throughout the half, K-State cashed in on its chances, hitting 77.7 percent (7-of-9) from the free throw stripe in the half.



Just before the buzzer, the Longhorns tied the game up at 25 after Kerwin Roach II was fouled on a last-second shot from beyond the arc. Roach went on to knock down 2-of-3 free throws to knot it up at 25.



In a tightly contested first half, both teams entered the break tied at 25-25. Diarra led the way with 8 points at the break, as the Wildcats shot just 28.5 percent (8-of-28) from the field in the half. The Wildcats also used the glass as an advantage, out-rebounding the Longhorns, 20-17.



In the second half, K-State went back to the paint to get its scoring started, as the Wildcats scored their first six points of the half around the basket. The team gained momentum after Diarra corralled a defensive rebound and passed the ball up the court to Wade, found Sneed with a lob for an alley-oop, which brought the score to 31-27 with 17:30 remaining.



Defensively, the Wildcats did a good job protecting the rim, totaling a season-high 7 blocks in the game, including one from Wade in the second half that helped K-State force the Longhorns into an 0-7 drought. The drought spanned 2:47, as they upped their lead to 33-28.



With 6:01 remaining in the game, Texas tied the game back up at 40-40 following a pair of free throws from freshman Matt Coleman. In the second half, it was the Wildcats who were faced with foul trouble, as K-State tallied nine fouls with five minutes remaining.



Tied at 44-44, Brown drove the lane and drew contact while connecting on the layup to setup the and-one. After converting the free-throw, K-State held a narrow 47-44 lead with 4:16 remaining.



After the Brown conversion, the Wildcats carried out a 11-0 run behind five free-throws to expand their lead to 53-44. Over that span, K-State held Texas to 1-of-9 from the field, including a scoring drought of 3:38.



Brown helped cap off a strong showing down the stretch, as he accounted for the final 5 points for the Wildcats to bring the final of 58-48. Brown led all scorers in the game with 16 points on 5-of-10 from the field and was joined in double-digits by Wade (13) and Diarra (12).



As a team, K-State shot 41.7 percent (20-of-48) from the field and connected on 15-of-21 from the free throw line. Defensively, the Wildcats held strong by holding the Longhorns to 28.6 percent (16-of-56) from the field, including just 11.1 percent (2-of-18) from 3-point range.



PLAYER OF THE GAME

Barry Brown, Jr. – The junior guard led the game with a game-high 16 points on 5-of-10 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the free throw line. 14 of Brown’s 16 points came in the final five minutes of play, as he led the Wildcats to a 16-4 scoring run to close out the game. Brown’s double-digit scoring effort marks the 21st time he has scored in double-digits this season and 55th of his career.



STAT OF THE GAME

20 – Wednesday’s victory collects 20 wins on the season for the 29th time in school history, including the 4th time in 6 seasons under head coach Bruce Weber . The Wildcats have posted 10 20-win seasons in the last 12 seasons and have registered a winning record 13 times in the last 14 seasons. The win on Wednesday is the first time the Wildcats have won four-consecutive games against the Longhorns in program history.



SEASON RECORD UPDATE

K-State 20-8 (9-6 Big 12)

Texas 16-12 (6-9 Big 12)



IN THEIR OWN WORDS

K-State Head Coach Bruce Weber

On the stretch run…

“At the under-five minute timeout, I told the team we have to defend, you know we did a good job defensively. We really did a good job getting easy baskets, and we outrebounded a team who is a really good rebounding team. Barry (Brown) made some plays, you have to make plays down the stretch. That was a good team, we had to be prepared for a grind out game.”



On the noise of the NCAA tournament and staying focused…

“I told the coaches today during our staff meeting that we have to stay focused, but they started talking about it and I got nervous. I just wanted to go out and prepare and win. I told the kids that we cannot let all the noise affect us. You have to worry about being prepared and playing with poise and playing with confidence and find a way to win and that’s what they did tonight.”



On Xavier Sneed and his 13 rebounds…

“He led us on the play hard chart, and he got some good looks, but missed some shots, and I told him, Xavier you keep guarding, and keep rebounding. We talked in the locker room about mental toughness and maturity and doing the things that may not be the best for you, but are the best for the team.”



On the upcoming game against Oklahoma…

“Saturday, we have Oklahoma, and they are trying to survive. We have to go up there and have an understanding of what we need to do.”



Sophomore Forward Xavier Sneed

On his rebounding and defense…

“I take big pride in defense. Everybody does on our team. That is just what we key in on, just stopping our opponent and not letting them score. That is a big factor for me and the team, as well.”



On his big offensive rebound late in the game…

“I just saw an opening. Coach is always telling me to crash and people did not box me out. I just got the rebound and pushed it out in a key moment. That is another extra possession and it did us really well.”



On Barry Brown…

“This is big time for him and for the team, as well. We all have confidence in him just to keep playing and keep doing the right things on the court. He is a big time player and one of the best players in the league, in my opinion. It is something that we expect out of him.”



Junior Guard Barry Brown, Jr.

On his scoring outburst late…

“My teammates were telling me to stay confident and stay in attack mode. I know Coach BK [ Brad Korn ] and Weber have been telling me to stay in attack mode on defense and on offense. I just stayed in attack mode throughout the game.”



On attacking Mo Bamba inside…

“When you have someone like that, who blocks a lot of shots, it is the dump off play for the big man. That might have made me drive a little bit more just knowing he is going to help up to try and block a shot because he wants that stat.”



Texas Head Coach Shaka Smart

On poor second half shooting…

“It is tough to win that way. Our guys put us in position we were up 44-42 with a little over 5 minutes left. As much toughness and grit we had defensively at times we did not so that same toughness offensively. Kansas State does a really good job of making it hard on you so you have to be tough minded. You have to cut and screen extremely hard. Also you have to use screens extremely hard. Then at the end of the clock you have to go make a play. We did not do any of those things tonight.”



On Barry Brown…

“He was great down the stretch. Our guys had done a nice job on him for about 35 minutes. He did what veterans that are good leaders do. At the end of the game it did not matter that he put up big numbers to that point. He showed that he was going to go make a play for his team.”



On offensive droughts…

“It is very tough. When you are in the position that we were in up two coming out of a timeout. We have to play better defense down the stretch but you also have to score. It is going to be tough to pitch a shutout over five minutes. We were not tough minded offensively and Kansas State deserves a lot of credit because they took us out of a lot of stuff we were trying to do. We have to be tougher. We have to be more assertive and aggressive.”



On NCAA tournament hopes…

“It puts us in a position where we have to give everything we have to win our next game. When you lose a game like we lost tonight the urgency could not be any higher.”



BEYOND THE BOXSCORE

With the win, K-State collected a 20-win season for the 29 th time in school history, including the fourth time in six seasons under head coach Bruce Weber …The four 20-win seasons are the fourth-most by a head coach in school history… The Wildcats have posted 10 20-win seasons in the last 12 seasons and have now registered a winning record 13 times in the last 14 seasons.

time in school history, including the fourth time in six seasons under head coach Bruce Weber …The four 20-win seasons are the fourth-most by a head coach in school history… The Wildcats have posted 10 20-win seasons in the last 12 seasons and have now registered a winning record 13 times in the last 14 seasons. K-State’s nine Big 12 wins are the most since in a single season since winning 10 in 2013-14… The five Big 12 home wins are the most since posting seven in 2014-15 and guaranteed a winning home record in league play for the first time since 2014-15 (7-2).

K-State now leads the all-time series with Texas, 21-15, including 11-5 at home… The Wildcats now lead 16-15 since the inception of the Big 12… The four straight wins are the most by K-State in the series.

K-State held Texas to 48 points on season-low 28.6 percent shooting (16-of-56) from the field, including 11.1 percent (2-of-18) from 3-point range… It marked the eighth time the Wildcats have held an opponent under 60 points, including 11 th time under 50 points… The team has now held 66 opponents to 60 points or less under coach Bruce Weber’s direction with the squad boasting a 59-7 record in those contests.

time under 50 points… The team has now held 66 opponents to 60 points or less under coach Bruce Weber’s direction with the squad boasting a 59-7 record in those contests. K-State posted a rebound advantage of 39-36, which marked the ninth time this season out-distancing its opponent and the second consecutive game in Big 12 play.

K-State out-scored Texas, 30-22, in the paint, which marked the 19 th time with at least 30 points in the paint and the 20 th time holding the advantage over the opponent.

time with at least 30 points in the paint and the 20 time holding the advantage over the opponent. K-State forced 2 shot clock violations, increasing its total to 22 this season.

K-State posted just 12 turnovers, as the team has 12 turnovers or less in 22 of 28 games this season, including single-digit turnovers on eight occasions.

Senior Barry Brown, Jr. , scored a game-high 16 points on 5-of-10 field goals, including 1-of-1 from 3-point range, and 5-of-7 from the free throw line to go with 4 rebounds in 37 minutes… He scored 14 of the Wildcats’ last 16 points… It marked the 25 th time leading the team in scoring, including the 10 th this season… He has now scored in double figures in 55 career games, including 21 games this season.

scored a game-high 16 points on 5-of-10 field goals, including 1-of-1 from 3-point range, and 5-of-7 from the free throw line to go with 4 rebounds in 37 minutes… He scored 14 of the Wildcats’ last 16 points… It marked the 25 time leading the team in scoring, including the 10 this season… He has now scored in double figures in 55 career games, including 21 games this season. Junior Dean Wade scored 13 points on 5-of-12 field goals, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range, to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and a career-high 4 blocks… He has now scored in double figures in 58 career games, including a team-best 24 games this season… With his first rebound of the game, he became the 14 th Wildcat to register 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

scored 13 points on 5-of-12 field goals, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range, to go with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and a career-high 4 blocks… He has now scored in double figures in 58 career games, including a team-best 24 games this season… With his first rebound of the game, he became the 14 Wildcat to register 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds. Redshirt freshman Cartier Diarra scored 12 points on 4-of-9 field goals and went 4-of-4 from the free throw line… He has now scored in double figures in 10 career games with 8 coming in the last 13 games… The Wildcats are 8-2 when Diarra scores in double figures.

scored 12 points on 4-of-9 field goals and went 4-of-4 from the free throw line… He has now scored in double figures in 10 career games with 8 coming in the last 13 games… The Wildcats are 8-2 when Diarra scores in double figures. Sophomore Xavier Sneed scored 9 points on 3-of-10 field goals, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range, to go with career-high 13 rebounds, including 9 boards in the second half… He has now scored in double figures in 30 career games, including 18 games this season… It marked his second career double-digit rebounding game, including his second this season.



WHAT’S NEXT

K-State continues Big 12 play on Saturday, as the Wildcats travel to Norman, Okla., to take on Oklahoma (16-11, 6-9 Big 12) at 5 p.m., CT at the Lloyd Noble Center. The game will air nationally on ESPN2.