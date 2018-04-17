WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds East 15 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy70°
42°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
33°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy57°
35°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy61°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain56°
42°

14-year-old arrested after shooting younger brother while playing video games

by on April 17, 2018 at 4:23 PM (4 hours ago)

Authorities have arrested a 14-year-old Kansas boy accused of shooting his 13-year-old brother in the chest while they played video games at home.

Officer Charley Davidson says the younger brother was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being shot around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.  Davidson says there was a handgun in the room where the brothers were playing video games and that the older boy was handling the weapon when it discharged.  The older brother was booked on juvenile charges of criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated battery and possession of marijuana.

Davidson says the shooting is under investigation and that he couldn’t say whether it was accidental or intentional.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.