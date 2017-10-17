WIBW News Now!

14-year-old student caught carrying gun at school

by on October 17, 2017 at 6:11 AM (2 hours ago)

A Junction City teenager was arrested Monday for bringing a gun to school, according to police.

Officials at Freshman Success Academy were conducting a routine security check around 10:30 a.m. when they found the handgun.

Police spokesperson Lt. Trish Giordano says the 14-year-old student was carrying the gun, but did not make any threats.

A school resource officer took the student into custody without incident.

Giordano says the student was cooperative with staff during the search.

Freshman Success Academy, 300 W 9th St, is a building for freshman students attending Junction City High School.

The student’s name and additional details were not released.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle