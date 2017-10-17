14-year-old student caught carrying gun at school

A Junction City teenager was arrested Monday for bringing a gun to school, according to police.

Officials at Freshman Success Academy were conducting a routine security check around 10:30 a.m. when they found the handgun.

Police spokesperson Lt. Trish Giordano says the 14-year-old student was carrying the gun, but did not make any threats.

A school resource officer took the student into custody without incident.

Giordano says the student was cooperative with staff during the search.

Freshman Success Academy, 300 W 9th St, is a building for freshman students attending Junction City High School.

The student’s name and additional details were not released.