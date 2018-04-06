Royals Offense Goes Quiet Against Tribe

Michael Brantley has perfected the comeback season. Now he has to master completing one.

Brantley singled home two runs on the first pitch of his first at-bat this season, and Carlos Carrasco worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning, leading the Cleveland Indiansto a 3-2 win in their chilly home opener over the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Brantley missed Cleveland’s first six games while on the disabled list recovering from offseason ankle surgery. But just hours after being activated, the two-time All-Star who has overcome injuries the past two seasons, delivered in the first inning against Danny Duffy (0-2), who managed to hang around until the sixth.

It was an ideal start for the 30-year-old, who means as much to the Indians as any player on their roster.

Following devastating, disappointing finishes the past two postseasons, the Indians are hoping this is the year they end a 70-year World Series title drought, baseball’s longest. Brantley is a major part of those plans, but he needs to stay healthy after being limited to 101 games the past two seasons.

Brantley has learned one major lesson from his injuries.

Carrasco (2-0) gave up two runs in the first inning, but settled in. The right-hander retired 13 straight before running into trouble in the sixth, when the Royals loaded the bases with one put. Carrasco then struck out Lucas Duda looking and retired Cheslor Cuthbert on a liner.

Nick Goody worked the seventh, Andrew Miller put two on then struck out the side in the eighth, and Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his second save.

Francona joked about Miller’s ability to escape self-inflicted jams.