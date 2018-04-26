Bank robber still at large in Topeka Thursday

Topeka Police are still searching for the robber of a Topeka bank Thursday morning.

According to a release, police were called to Alliance Bank at 3001 SW Wanamaker at 11:10 a.m. in reference to a robbery. Employees told officers that a white male around 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, likely in his late 20’s, wearing a black ball cap, blue jeans and a dark grey t-shirt with a large Punisher skull logo on the front entered the bank and demanded money from the clerk.

The man did not display a weapon but told the clerk he had a gun. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen leaving the business, but employees didn’t know which way he went.

If anyone has any information about this crime, call Topeka Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.