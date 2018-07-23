Council Grove Hosting Morris County Fair This Week

“It’s the favorite time of the year for many, their county fair is underway.”

Of more than a 100 Kansas fairs this summer, the Morris County Fair is in session at Council Grove.

Appropriately themed “Blue Jeans And Country Dreams,” activities kicked off Saturday, July 21, at the fairgrounds east of town, announced fair board president Clifford Carroll.

That was the dog show, and judging continues Tuesday morning, July 24 with clothing and style revue judging. A family consumer science judging contest is that afternoon.

The Public Style Revue highlighted by a Talent Showcase is Tuesday evening, 7 o’clock, at Council Grove High School. “There’ll be comfortable seating in the cool air conditioned auditorium with everybody welcome to attend at no charge,” Carroll invited.

Cats and hand pets come before judges’ evaluation Wednesday morning, July 25, and everybody is welcome to come watch. “The well trained, pampered cats are interesting, but those hand pets sometimes create most excitement of the day,” Carroll insisted.

The horse show is Thursday, July 26, starting at 9 o’clock in the morning There’ll be 4-H and open divisions throughout the day including halter, performance and racing classes.

Entries are accepted on Friday, and fair activities go full steam ahead Saturday, July 28. Home economics, agriculture, gardening, woodworking and a wide array of exhibits are to be displayed and evaluated for ribbon placement.

“It’s really fun to see what the youth and all residents of Morris County can do,” Carroll declared.

The swine show is Saturday morning, dairy show in the afternoon and the cattle show in the evening. Longtime most generous fair supporter, the Farmers & Drovers Bank will have root beer floats to cool down.

Judging of photography, shooting sports and poultry highlight the agenda Sunday, July 29. Special afternoon activities are also scheduled by the 4-H Cloverbuds, the 4-H Ambassadors and the Morris County Farm Bureau. Santa Fe Parish Churches will host an ice social at 4:30.

Sheep are to be evaluated Sunday evening at 6 o’clock, followed by the meat goat show, and a costume class.

Round robin showmanship featuring all livestock species exhibitors kicks off Monday morning, July 30. There’ll be an open and youth livestock judging contest at noon.

Relaxation time for many young fair participants is the Barnyard Olympics Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock.

A buyer appreciation supper begins at 6 o’clock Monday evening, with complimentary tickets to livestock buyers at last year’s fair.

Pay time for youth fair exhibitors will be the foods and livestock auctions at 7:30.

Concessions are to be open on the fairgrounds throughout most of the weeklong activities.

