A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that took place just after midnight in the 1500 block of SW Polk in Topeka.

Police found a man suffering from several knife wounds there and took him to a Topeka hospital. He will survive.

Twenty-one-year-old Tranae Christian Goodwin-Jones is in jail on aggravated battery charges.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.