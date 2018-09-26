Watkins releases new campaign ad, “Serve”

Steve Watkins, U.S. combat veteran, engineer, and Republican candidate for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, has launched a new campaign advertisement, titled “Serve.” The ad highlights Steve’s strong belief in service and what his top priorities will be as Congressman.

“Congress today is filled with too many career politicians and former lobbyists like Paul Davis who constantly put their own personal agenda above that of their constituents,” said Steve Watkins. “I’m running to put 2nd District residents first. That means returning money to taxpayers, protecting Medicare and Social Security, and standing firm on illegal immigration.”

Watkins put a bottom line on it.

“I’m ready to serve – again,” Watkins added.

See the ad here.