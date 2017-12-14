WIBW News Now!

150 pound sculpted bear stolen from Russell Stover Candies factory has been returned

by on December 14, 2017 at 10:13 AM (3 hours ago)

Authorities have found a 150-pound, 4-foot-tall sculpted bear that was stolen more than a year ago from in front of a Russell Stover Candies factory in Abilene.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Abilene Police Department assistant chief Jason Wilkins says the bear’s November 2016 theft had “become a running joke.”  He said early leads in the case didn’t pan out and that it wasn’t until last week that a tip led police to a Salina garage where the bear was found.

The bear was in the same condition as when it was stolen in 2016. Wilkins says police were “extremely pleased to return it.”

No other details have been released about the bear’s recovery.

 

 

