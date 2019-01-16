Another Sonic Carhop Robbed Tuesday

Another Sonic carhop was robbed Tuesday night in Topeka. This time it happened at the restaurant at SW 29th and Gage.

Police say the victim told them he was delivering a drink to a white female in a black passenger car when another subject in the car, a white male with several tattoos who was sitting in the passenger seat, ordered the carhop to give them his wallet.

The victim gave his wallet to the suspects and they fled the parking lot and were last seen northbound on SW Gage Blvd.

Police have not found them yet. If you know where they went, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.