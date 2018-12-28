WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

16-year-old from Ulysses set to receive high school diploma and Harvard bachelor’s degree in the same month

by on December 28, 2018 at 1:16 PM (2 hours ago)

A 16-year-old Kansas boy will soon earn his high school diploma, and a few days later he’ll travel to Harvard to collect his bachelor’s degree.

The Hutchinson News reports Ulysses High School senior Braxton Moral will attend both commencement ceremonies in May.  He will become the only student to successfully pursue a four-year high school degree and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard at the same time.

High school math teacher Patsy Love served as the proctor for the Harvard program.  Moral also spent one summer at the university’s campus in Massachusetts.

Harvard spokesman Harry Pierre says Moral is on track to graduate from the Bachelor of Liberal Arts program.  He’s majoring in government with a minor in English.  Moral says he hopes to attend Harvard Law School next.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.