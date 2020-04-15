HOST delivers gift cards to more Shawnee County businesses
The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced that the private donations raised through the HOST Relief Program were delivered today to 20 additional Shawnee County small businesses, bringing the total to 40 so far. HOST, or Helping Others Support Topeka, was created to provide emergency funding to local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, $618,000 in private HOST Relief donations have been raised to purchase gift cards from local businesses.
“The Nellis family has lived and conducted business in Topeka for over 125 years. We, along with many others, are devastated by the impact that the Corona Virus has brought down on our lives,” said Scott Nellis, private donor. “My mother felt the need to do something to help our community. The HOST Relief Program was a perfect fit for us since it not only helps Topeka businesses but also helps affected employees and their families who live in Topeka. Every dollar that is donated gets spent twice right here in Topeka.”
“The time is now to start helping small business,” said Glenda Washington, senior vice president of Women & Minority Business Development, a program of GO Topeka. “It is our hope that through HOST we can provide relief to our small businesses sooner rather than later. As our efforts continue, we also encourage the residents of Topeka and Shawnee County to help where they can to support our small business community during this difficult period.”
Additional recipients will be announced in the weeks to come.
The businesses that received private donations today are:
45th Street
Baker’s Dozen
Banjo’s Café
Chez Yasu
Chic-a-Dee Café
The Classic Bean
Country Home Café
Fitrition
Glory Days Pizza – SE
Juli’s Coffee & Bistro
The Lazy Toad
Lonnie Q’s BBQ
Nanny’s Soul Food
Paisano’s Ristorante
Pizza Parlor
Shelly Jensen Photography
Synergy Athletics
Tacos El Mexicano
Tacos El Sol
The White Linen
HOST Relief Program Donors:
Alma Creamery
Capital City Oil
Capitol Federal
Creative One
David and Danielle Byers
Eaton Roofing
Ed Eller Inc.
Eric and Maggie Hunsicker
Edward Jones Associates of Shawnee County
Federal Home Loan Bank
Gary and Carol Hunsicker
Gary Woodland
Innovation Design Group
Jared and Lisa Anderson
Kansas City Life
Kansas Financial Resources
Kansas Secured Title
Kevin and Nancy Alexander
Lance Sparks Trust
Magellan Financial
Mark and Aron Krueger
Mark and Lisa Heitz
Mark and Sandy Ruelle
Market Synergy
MCP Build
McElroy’s
Mike and Gina Miller
The Nellis Family
Schendel Lawn and Landscape
Security Benefit Group
Silver Lake Bank
Vaerus Aviation
Vision Bank
The HOST Relief Program is a small business emergency resource fund that was developed by private sector leaders and is being facilitated by GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership.
The Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved $1 million in additional grants to provide support to small businesses through the HOST Relief Program. Small businesses will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 in grant money through this program. These grants will be used to complement the private HOST Relief donations.
Applications for the HOST Relief Program may be found at SupportTopeka.com/HOST or by calling 785.246.6246 (English) or 785.246.6227 (Spanish).