HOST delivers gift cards to more Shawnee County businesses

Apr 15, 2020 @ 12:27pm

The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced that the private donations raised through the HOST Relief Program were delivered today to 20 additional Shawnee County small businesses, bringing the total to 40 so far. HOST, or Helping Others Support Topeka, was created to provide emergency funding to local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, $618,000 in private HOST Relief donations have been raised to purchase gift cards from local businesses.

“The Nellis family has lived and conducted business in Topeka for over 125 years. We, along with many others, are devastated by the impact that the Corona Virus has brought down on our lives,” said Scott Nellis, private donor. “My mother felt the need to do something to help our community. The HOST Relief Program was a perfect fit for us since it not only helps Topeka businesses but also helps affected employees and their families who live in Topeka.  Every dollar that is donated gets spent twice right here in Topeka.”

“The time is now to start helping small business,” said Glenda Washington, senior vice president of Women & Minority Business Development, a program of GO Topeka. “It is our hope that through HOST we can provide relief to our small businesses sooner rather than later. As our efforts continue, we also encourage the residents of Topeka and Shawnee County to help where they can to support our small business community during this difficult period.”

Additional recipients will be announced in the weeks to come.

The businesses that received private donations today are:

45th Street

Baker’s Dozen

Banjo’s Café

Chez Yasu

Chic-a-Dee Café

The Classic Bean

Country Home Café

Fitrition

Glory Days Pizza – SE

Juli’s Coffee & Bistro

The Lazy Toad

Lonnie Q’s BBQ

Nanny’s Soul Food

Paisano’s Ristorante

Pizza Parlor

Shelly Jensen Photography

Synergy Athletics

Tacos El Mexicano

Tacos El Sol

The White Linen

HOST Relief Program Donors:

Alma Creamery

Capital City Oil

Capitol Federal

Creative One

David and Danielle Byers

Eaton Roofing

Ed Eller Inc.

Eric and Maggie Hunsicker

Edward Jones Associates of Shawnee County

Federal Home Loan Bank

Gary and Carol Hunsicker

Gary Woodland

Innovation Design Group

Jared and Lisa Anderson

Kansas City Life

Kansas Financial Resources

Kansas Secured Title

Kevin and Nancy Alexander

Lance Sparks Trust

Magellan Financial

Mark and Aron Krueger

Mark and Lisa Heitz

Mark and Sandy Ruelle

Market Synergy

MCP Build

McElroy’s

Mike and Gina Miller

The Nellis Family

Schendel Lawn and Landscape

Security Benefit Group

Silver Lake Bank

Vaerus Aviation

Vision Bank

The HOST Relief Program is a small business emergency resource fund that was developed by private sector leaders and is being facilitated by GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership.

The Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) approved $1 million in additional grants to provide support to small businesses through the HOST Relief Program. Small businesses will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 in grant money through this program.  These grants will be used to complement the private HOST Relief donations.

Applications for the HOST Relief Program may be found at SupportTopeka.com/HOST or by calling 785.246.6246 (English) or 785.246.6227 (Spanish).

