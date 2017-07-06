17-year-old formally charged with shooting death of Topeka teenager

A teenage boy has been formally charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Justice Mitchell, according to a news release.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says 17-year-old Lamero Dunstan is charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery in connection with the homicide that occurred last month in southwest Topeka.

Dunstan was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Mitchell was fatally shot during the early morning hours of June 26.

Officers responding to 911 calls about the shooting found Mitchell in the parking lot of Church’s Chicken, 3001 SW 10th St.

Mitchell was suffering from two gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dunstan is currently being charged as a juvenile offender, but Kagay is seeking authorization to prosecute Dunstan as an adult.

If tried and convicted as an adult, Dunstan could face a life-sentence with no possibility for parole until serving at least 25 years.

Dunstan appeared in Shawnee County District Court Thursday afternoon for his detention hearing.

Kagay says Dunstan will appear in court on August 1.

Police are continuing their investigation into Mitchell’s homicide.

Photo of Justice Mitchell via Facebook