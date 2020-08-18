Topeka Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
Image: Shawnee County Dept of Corrections
TPD Press Release
The Topeka Police Department arrested a man Monday afternoon following a domestic incident at a Topeka Arby’s.
On Monday, August 17 at around 3:45 p.m. TPD officers responded to Arby’s located at 5930 SW Huntoon St. on a report of a domestic disturbance involving an armed suspect.
When officers arrived on scene, the suspect fled in a vehicle.
The suspect later crashed the vehicle into another vehicle in the area of SW 6th Ave. and SW Fairlawn Rd.
No injuries were reported at the crash scene.
Officers from TPD and a Trooper from the Kansas Highway Patrol were able to locate the suspect on foot nearby the crash scene.
A gun was retrieved from the scene.
The suspect, later identified as Jalen Malik Gerald-Donaldson, 25 of Topeka was later arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault
- Two counts of Interference with LEO
- Domestic Battery
- Criminal Trespass
- Other traffic charges resulting from the crash