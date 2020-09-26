AUDIO: K-State Stuns Oklahoma in Comeback Win
Kansas State trailed 35-14 with just over two minutes to go in the third quarter but rallied to stun the college football world with a 38-35 win over third ranked Oklahoma.
It was a struggle for the K-State offense the first 30 minutes but in the second half they didn’t get stopped and kept scoring.
Thompson had a two yard touchdown run to make it 35-21 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
All the while the KSU offense was clicking the K-State defense kept plugging away at the Oklahoma offense.
The cats forced star quarterback Spencer Rattler to three interceptions and also forced a fumble to win the turnover battle 4-0.
K-State used some big plays by two different true freshman running backs in Deuce Vaughn and Keyon Mozee to set up scores. Vaughns was a 77 yard catch and run, Mozee was a 78 yard reception.
K-State tied the game up at 38-38 when Vaughn scampered in from 38 yards out with just over eight minutes to go in the game.
The wildcat defense forced a three and out and then marched it down to the 37 yard line and that is when Blake Lynch connected on a 50 yard field goal to give the Wildcats the lead 38-35 with just 4:32 left.
K-States defense held tough on the final possession by intercepting Rattler.
The Wildcat defense held Oklahoma scoreless the final 17 minutes of the game while putting up 24 points.
This is the first time K-State has gone on the road and beaten a top 3 team in the schools history.
It is also the first time since 1996-97 that K-State has beaten Oklahoma in back to back years.
Head Coach Chris Klieman post game
Running back Deuce Vaughn
Safety JaRon McPherson
Quarterback Skylar Thompson