Kansas Department of Labor Announces Unemployment Tax-Related Call Center, Begins to Mail IRS Form 1099-G Information to Claimants for 2020
The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) announced that the agency is opening a specialized call center beginning on Monday, Feb. 1 to handle tax-related questions arising from the annual issuance of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1099-G to claimants who received unemployment benefits in 2020.
In January of each year, IRS Form 1099-Gs are prepared and mailed by KDOL. The form provides the total amount of unemployment compensation paid during the previous calendar year, and if elected, will show state or federal income taxes withheld. This same information is also provided to the IRS.
This year, due to the high volume of unemployment claims filed in 2020, KDOL expects to send out a record number of tax forms. As a result, the agency is raising awareness of two possible issues, which could prove to be a challenge for some recipients.
Unemployment Taxes. KDOL is prohibited from automatically withholding taxes from benefits without a claimant’s permission. We recognize that this could be problematic to claimants who have not withheld taxes from their 2020 benefits. If claimants did not withhold taxes, they may receive a higher than expected tax notice in 2020. The amount of tax withholding is determined by state and federal tax laws and the agency is unable to make any monetary adjustments to the tax notice unless an error is found.
Identity Theft Victims. Every effort has been made to prevent 1099-G notices from being sent to identity theft victims. However, due to the record high volume of unemployment claims, it is possible that some identity theft victims may receive a notification. Claimants who establish they are identity theft victims are not liable to pay taxes on income they did not receive from fraudulent unemployment claims. If a claimant has been the victim of identity theft and receives a Form 1099-G for unemployment benefits, please contact KDOL at 785-291-6059.
IRS Form 1099-G Disputes. If a claimant has a dispute with their IRS Form 1099-G, they can contact the KDOL Tax Call Center at 785-575-1461. If the amount is shown on a claimant’s 1099-G is incorrect, this person must send a written dispute to KDOL. All disputes should be sent to the following address:
1099 Inquiry
Kansas Department of Labor
401 SW Topeka Blvd.
Topeka, KS 66603-3182
The IRS Form 1099-G will be mailed to claimants prior to Jan. 31, 2021. The form will be mailed to the current address on file with KDOL. If claimants have not received a 1099-G, they can request a duplicate copy online after Feb. 1, 2021.
More information about the 1099-G can be found on the KDOL website at:
https://www.getkansasbenefits.gov/FAQs/Form1099G.aspx. The Amelia chatbot, available on the website, will also be updated to assist claimants with the 1099 process. Additionally, there is a designated phone line where claimants can call for more information concerning their 1099: 785-575- 1461. The number will be staffed during regular business hours from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. CST to 4 p.m. CST, extended hours Monday through Friday 4 p.m. CST to 8 p.m. CST and Saturday 8 a.m. CST to 2 p.m. CST.
Since March 15, 2020, KDOL has paid out over 3.9 million weekly claims totaling over $2.6 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs. For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.