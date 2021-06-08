WIBW Radio/KAN Podcast: Former Agriculture Secretary and Kansas Congressman Dan Glickman

Former Agriculture Secretary and Kansas Congressman Dan Glickman joined us on Tuesday’s Ag Issues program. He has a new book that has just been released, “Laughing at Myself, My Education in Congress, on the Farm, and at the Movies” that tells his story of a classical family background, religious heritage and “Midwestern-nice” roots and how it led to a long and successful career in public service. Glickman served as Kansas’ 4th district Congressman for nine terms, served as USDA Secretary from 1995 to 2001 and served as Chairman of the Motion Picture Association of America from 2004 to 2010. If you would like to order the book, click here.