18-year-old man killed in Wichita shooting

Wichita police say a 17-year-old is in custody after a Wichita man was shot to death at his home.

Police Lt. Todd Ojile says three or four people armed with guns went to the home Sunday night and one of them got into a fight with a person in the home.

The person at the home, an 18-year-old male, was shot. He was later pronounced dead at a Wichita hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested early Monday and booked into juvenile detention on suspicion of murder and other charges.