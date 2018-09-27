WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

18-year-old sentenced to more than 27 years in the death of Justice Mitchell

by on September 27, 2018 at 11:39 AM (1 hour ago)

An 18-year-old was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for a June 2017 shooting death in Topeka.

Lamero Dunstan was sentenced Tuesday in the death of Justice Mitchell in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken.  Dunstan also was to pay more than $3,800 in restitution related to medical expenses and nearly $16,000 for funeral expenses to Mitchell’s mother.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports after he serves his time, Dunstan must register as an offender for 15 years.  Mitchell and a friend, Ernest Williams, arranged a marijuana sale at the Church’s Chicken.  Investigators say a 16-year-old, Shayden Byrd, recruited Dunstan to rob Mitchell.

Byrd was sentenced in December to serve five years in prison plus six months of aftercare.  Williams was acquitted of murder.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.