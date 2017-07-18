WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


78°F
Clear
Feels Like 78°
Winds South 6 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy95°
76°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear97°
78°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear100°
79°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear100°
80°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm101°
76°
WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Excessive Heat Warning until 8:00pm on July 22, 2017

18-year-old Topeka man convicted of 2016 shooting death

by on July 18, 2017 at 4:19 AM (4 hours ago)

An 18-year-old is accused of having a role in the shooting death of a man in Topeka has been convicted of first-degree murder.

A Shawnee County jury found Christopher Patillo Jr. guilty on Monday after a six-day trial. Patillo, who was 16 at the time of 20-year-old Brian Miller’s death in April of last year, had been certified to stand trial as an adult.

Patillo faces a life sentence with no chance of parole for a quarter century.

Prosecutors argued that Patillo drove a van from which a gunman fired shots. Patillo also was convicted of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied
dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated child endangerment.

A sentencing date was not immediately scheduled.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.